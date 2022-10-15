KIDNAP, RAPE & IMPREGNATE SABOI: Suspected UPND Supporter Issues Call For Police Officers To Deal With Opposition Leader Saboi Imboela

NDC president Saboi Imboela has reported a suspected UPND supporter, Carlos Kalunga, for making vile social media comments to an extent of calling for her abduction and eventual killing.

THE CONSTITUTION OF ZAMBIA PROTECTS THE PRESIDENT FROM BEING INSULTED-

The Constitution of Zambia protects the President from being insulted. It’s an archaic law called Sedition, but it’s there and it’s the one all autocratic leaders use to silence their critics. So if you want to accuse people of things you don’t understand and you take things in your own hands, you will be the one that will land in problems. I have decided to report this character Carlos Kalunga to the police so that people know that we have laws in this country that safeguard citizens.

If I insulted the President, then the law will visit me. But if I insulted the president only in your misunderstanding of English that’s another issue, and also don’t blame me for your ignorance. Zambia has laws and they have to be respected. As simple as that. If I broke the law in anything I said, I will be found wanting, so this here is a clear case of breaking of the law that I will not tolerate.

This thing of always insulting people, violence, threats, etc, in the name of the President is what we talk about all the time. Even if I was to insult the president, anyone threatening me or insulting me on top of those insults would still break the law. The last time we reported some cadres to Central Police with Linda S Shachinda, because of too much insults against women politicians on Facebook, the cadres came crying and we had to withdraw the case. But this Carlos Kalunga, whether it’s a fake name or not, needs to be taught a lesson and I won’t withdraw this case no matter what. Mwaya sana.

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC