“Kiernan was not a murderer”: Tony Forbes Defends Son AKA After Bheki Cele Claims Anele Tembe Was Murdered

Tony Forbes has publicly defended his late son, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, after former police minister Bheki Cele told Parliament’s ad hoc committee that Anele Tembe may have been murdered.

Cele said investigators had not ruled out murder in her death.

However, Tony insists his son did not kill his fiancée.

A Loving Son, Not an Aggressor

Speaking to eNCA, Tony Forbes reaffirmed his son’s innocence, saying there was “no doubt that Kiernan was not a murderer.”

He recalled that just two weeks before Anele Tembe’s death, Kiernan had proposed to her, adding that he continues to think about both of them every day.

“There’s no doubt that Kiernan was not a murderer. Two weeks before she died, and there’s not a day that I don’t still think about both of them. Two weeks before Anele died, Kiernan went and asked for her hand in marriage,” Tony Forbes asserted.

Father Defends AKA Against Murder Allegations

Tony Forbes vehemently defended his late son, stating that Kiernan “would never have done that.” He insisted that Kiernan did not murder, kill, or harm Anele Tembe, and expressed concern that recent comments by the police minister have left the public with the impression that his son was guilty.

“Kiernan would never have done that. So, absolutely, he did not murder her, he did not kill her, he did not harm her, and effectively yesterday, by virtue of the minister to say, the police believed that he murdered her, the nation is now being told that, almost as if, definitely is true that he murdered,” he said.