Kigali Paves the Way for Autonomous Air Taxis in Africa



Rwanda has reached a new milestone in technological innovation. In Kigali, President Paul Kagame officially launched the continent’s first autonomous electric air taxi during the Aviation Africa 2025 Summit. The aircraft unveiled, the EHang EH216-S, embodies the country’s ambition to sustainably transform urban mobility.





Capable of reaching speeds of up to 130 km/h with a range of approximately 35 kilometers, this two-seater vehicle operates without a pilot and can carry up to 220 kilograms. Equipped with intelligent systems and reinforced redundant safety mechanisms, it positions itself as a modern alternative to helicopters for short urban trips.





The project is the result of a partnership between the Rwandan government, China Road and Bridge Corporation, and EHang Holdings. Kigali now plans to expand testing phases and develop the necessary infrastructure.





With this initiative, Rwanda reaffirms its determination to establish itself as an African hub of innovation, focusing on smoother, cleaner, and forward-looking mobility.