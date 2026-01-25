🇿🇲 EXCLUSIVE | Kikonge Falls, Gold Rush Axis Clears in 48 Hours



By late Saturday afternoon, the Kikonge gold rush site in Mufumbwe District was largely empty.





Less than 48 hours after Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele issued a public warning and deployed Special Forces to the area, illegal mining activity at one of the country’s most volatile mineral zones had come to a halt. Aerial footage released by the Zambia Army, captured from a military helicopter, showed wide stretches of cleared ground where thousands of miners, traders, and handlers had operated only days earlier.





According to the Central Joint Operations Committee, Kikonge was fully cleared by midday Saturday. Zambia Army Commandos shut down the Swahili Market and the Ukraine Market, two trading hubs identified by security agencies as central to the illegal gold economy in the area. The operation involved the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Drug Enforcement Commission, Immigration Department, and other security agencies.





The military confirmed that most illegal miners left voluntarily following the commander’s warning. Those who initially remained reportedly fled upon the arrival of Commandos. No casualties were recorded. Equipment used for illegal mining and related criminal activities was confiscated, while abandoned items were collected.





Authorities say none of the seized equipment will be returned.



Interviews conducted during the exodus provide insight into how Kikonge functioned.





“We were working for a boss at Ukraine Market,” said Mbambo Lwiji, one of the men leaving the area. “Most of us were not owners. We were just doing piece work.”



Another worker, Champo Ndiyoyi, described a heavily securitised environment. “Working at Kikonge needed security. Many people had at least a gun or a machete for protection,” he said.





Accounts from multiple sources indicate that many Zambians on site were employed as casual labourers by organised syndicates. These groups provided basic pay, food, and protection, while controlling access to pits and coordinating gold movement out of the area. Security agencies say the syndicates relied on weapons and intimidation to maintain control.





The impact of the operation extended beyond Mufumbwe.



Across Mumbwa and Mpika, precious stones dealers reportedly abandoned sites even before security forces moved there. Reporter Chileshe Sengwe confirmed that trading activity slowed sharply as news of the Kikonge operation spread.





Similar movements were observed across other mineral-rich zones in Central Province.



Quoted by Zambia Army reporter, Lt Gen Zyeele said security forces would remain in Kikonge to maintain order and allow the Ministry of Mines to guide the transition to lawful mining. He warned that any attempt to return illegally would result in forcible eviction.





The commander said the operation was based on intelligence indicating the involvement of foreign nationals, some with military backgrounds, as well as the presence of weapons, explosives, and advanced equipment within illegal mining networks.





Accordingly to authorities, the objective is to restore state control over mineral zones and prevent the entrenchment of armed groups.



The Zambia Daily Mail reported that some groups remain stranded in Mufumbwe following the clearance, expressing concern over livelihoods after the closure of illegal sites. Government agencies have not announced any immediate relief measures for those affected.





Security officials say similar operations will continue in other areas identified through intelligence assessments.





For now, Kikonge remains under military watch, its gold rush economy abruptly dismantled as enforcement moves across the illegal mining axis.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu