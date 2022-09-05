Killer Baby Fixer (KBF) Fixed

By Godfrey Chitalu

When the fixed was trying to fix the fixer by fixing for himself a one man political party, the fixer’s diasporic son was fixed for 55 in the states. The fixation has greatly affected new party mobilization and has changed the forlorn cry of praise singers to that of a cacophonous Irritable Mouth Full (IMF) beat.

Everyone now is convinced that the meticulous methodical and an IMF deal is an open tender for 2026 and beyond.

Opposition democratic leaders are in disarray: Hurry Knights (HK) is alleged to have pulled trousers and pushed skirts while the Knighted by Family (KbF) is solely depending on family connections. To spoil the broth a coterie of regional clansmen including the nervous, Meaningful Men of Destiny (MMD), all want akamupando.

Perhaps a pact by the mast Socialized Praises (SP) and Sir Boys Non Decided Congress (NDC) can glean some kingdom votes. As for incarcerated Sean, I rarely comment on cyclical menstruations. Period!

All contenders and pretenders to the throne have now been fixed by the IMF with supplementary support from a “democratic” public order act and its defamation sibling. While Human Rights activists cheer on, the up and down makofi boxing ring is readying itself for myriad TKOs. An uppercut has cut the dollar to 15, fixed the randy Rand to its matrimonial bed and painfully pummeled the Pula.

Like Ten Hag, we are slowly crawling back to the champion’s league: the alebwelelapo biceps have been replaced by the macho fimba upooke. The sorry composer awaits Kwacha musical chastisement for listening too much to the kid wife.

Amidst this Lusaka July, the kingdom now has only three good problems not necessarily in hierarchical order: 1. The Party’s CA – Corn Areas. 2. The Kingdom’s CC – Choose Casandra 3. The Fiefdom’s CT – Comical Taboo.

The trio seem to be at sixes and sevens on how to effectively prop a Gander. The only reason More Lean Car Do was denied the top job at Kingdom Broadcasting Corporation was that her star could have easily dimmed Triple C.

The author is a social commentator who writes for pleasure Reactions and feedback call: 0977466284| 0963013760 Email: [email protected] (@goddychitty) Twitter|Facebook)