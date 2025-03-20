Kim ended daughter’s visit with father Kanye West after learning the Tate brothers were going to be there

The reason for Kanye West’s attack on Kim Kardashian and her family has been revealed.

Kanye went on X hours ago to claim the Kardashians are keeping him from his children and he will be seeking full custody.

He also accused them of being sex workers and trafficking their black children.

According to TMZ, sources said the issue of trafficking had to do with Kim intervening when North was spending time with her father.

The issue already came up last week during an emergency hearing over North West.

Kim had abruptly pulled the plug while North was visiting her dad, Kanye West, because security guards informed her Andrew and Tristan Tate were going to be arriving at the location and would be in the presence of her daughter.

Kim, Ye and their lawyers met with a mediator last Friday, March 14, to discuss North rapping on Ye’s song “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE”, which also features Diddy. The Tate brothers’ incident also came up during the mediation.

Andrew and Tristan were arrested in 2022 for allegedly creating a criminal organization in Romania, and Andrew has been charged with r@pe in that country. They’re also both facing s£xual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and the UK. They have not been convicted of any crimes.

Kim refuses to have North or any of their children associating with the Tates or Diddy, who is facing s£x trafficking allegations in a federal indictment.

Her refusal angered Kanye and he called her out days ago for this when he realised Kim had trademarked their daughter’s name and he couldn’t release the song that features Diddy without Kim signing off on it.

The emergency hearing last Friday ended with Kanye promising he wouldn’t release the song featuring Diddy with North on it.

However, he went back on his promise over the weekend as he dropped the song on X.

He is now on X, slamming the Kardashians, accusing them of trying to separate him from his kids, and promising to seek sole custody of all four kids.