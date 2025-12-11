Kim Jong Un bans su!c!de in North Korea; those who attempt and fail wil be executed

Kim Jong Un has reportedly issued a nationwide order banning suicide and declaring it an act of “treason against socialism.”

The new directive comes as North Korea faces one of the fastest-rising suicide rates in its recent history.

Sources who have leaked internal security documents say the directive was circulated quietly through provincial party offices and local security units after officials recorded a nearly 40% jump in suicides in a single year.

The surge is attributed to a deepening economic hardship, widespread hunger in rural areas, and growing hopelessness among ordinary citizens.

Under the new rules, local officials are now directly accountable for every suicide in their jurisdiction/region.

If a resident takes their own life, the official overseeing that area is investigated, disciplined, or removed from their post.

This has led to tight surveillance on households considered “at risk” and increased pressure on families to report emotional distress before it escalates.

Multiple defector-run outlets report that the regime has escalated these measures even further in recent months.

In some regions, authorities have warned that surviving a suicide attempt could result in the death penalty, treating the act as a political crime.

Families of those who attempt suicide may also face collective punishment, including relocation, loss of rations, or investigations for “ideological failings.”