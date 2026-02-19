Kim Jong Un Hands Over Homes to Families of Soldiers Killed in Ukraine War





North Korea says it has completed a new housing district in Pyongyang for the families of soldiers who were killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.





Leader Kim Jong Un described the project as a tribute to the war dead and personally oversaw the handover of the apartments.





The move is seen as further evidence of growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.