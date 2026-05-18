Kim Jong Un orders stronger frontline military posture near South Korea.



North Korean state media KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un convened a high-level meeting with division and battalion commanders on May 17, where he called for major reinforcement efforts along the border with South Korea.





Kim reportedly demanded that frontline positions be transformed into an “impenetrable fortress,” emphasizing that strengthening combat units near the border is critical for “more effectively deterring war.”





The remarks come amid growing military tension on the Korean Peninsula and continued joint military activities between South Korea and the United States.





Analysts believe Pyongyang may be preparing for a prolonged period of heightened military readiness while increasing pressure on Seoul and Washington.





The Korean Peninsula is once again entering a more dangerous phase of confrontation.