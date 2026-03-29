Kim Jong Un Oversees Missile Engine Test Capable Of Landing US land, Showcases Tank, Defence Drills

Kim Jong Un Oversees High-Thrust Rocket Engine Test, Signals Strategic Upgrade



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a ground test of a new high-thrust solid-fuel rocket engine, according to state media Korean Central News Agency, marking another step in the country’s ongoing military modernization efforts.





The engine, reportedly built using carbon-fiber composite materials, is part of a broader five-year national defense development plan aimed at strengthening strategic capabilities. State media cited Kim as saying the advancement aligns with national defense priorities and reflects a critical phase in upgrading North Korea’s strategic forces.





According to the report, the engine produced thrust of up to 2,500 kilonewtons, surpassing a previous test conducted last September, which reached 1,971 kilonewtons. Analysts suggest the increased performance points to potential integration into intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems under development, enhancing both range and rapid launch capability due to the advantages of solid-fuel technology.





Separately, Kim was also seen inspecting special forces training exercises, with state media emphasizing combat readiness and physical endurance, portraying troops as capable of engaging multiple adversaries in close combat scenarios.

Observers note that the dual focus on missile technology and elite ground forces reflects Pyongyang’s continued emphasis on both strategic deterrence and asymmetric warfare capabilities.