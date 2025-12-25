Kim Jong-un’s has inspected the construction of North Korea’s 8,700-ton nuclear-powered “strategic guided missile submarine.”





The photos show that the submarine’s hull is now largely completed.



The submarine is being built with Russian know-how.





Kim also reviewed the development of advanced underwater weapons, believed to be the Haeil series of nuclear-armed unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), described as “nuclear attack drones.”





South Korea announced last month that it will build a nuclear-powered submarine with U.S. help.



🇰🇵🇷🇺🇰🇷🇺🇸