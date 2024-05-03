Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. split 

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr have reportedly called it quits.

The reality star, 43, and the NFL star, 31, ended their relationship seven months after it was first speculated the pair were dating. Despite their romance fizzling, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on 30 April, that Kardashian and Beckham remain friends.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate,” the source told the outlet. “They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

The source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “so busy” and focused on “being a hands-on mom” that she isn’t “putting any pressure” on being in a committed relationship.

Kardashian and Beckham first sparked romance rumours in September 2023. A source previously told E! News that the pair “are friends” and have “mutual friends in common”.

“She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but is open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses,” the outlet reported.

Beckham was previously in a relationship with girlfriend Lauren Wood. The former couple – who went public with their romance in 2019 but reportedly split in early 2023 – welcomed a son together, Zydn, in February 2022. Kardashian shares four children – North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four – with ex-husband Kanye West. The two split in February 2021 and finalised their divorce in November 2022.

The reality TV star has been linked to several famous faces since her split from Davidson in 2022 after nine months of dating. Last year, Kardashian was rumoured to be dating retired football player Tom Brady.