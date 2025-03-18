Kim Kardashian considering changing her custody agreement after Kanye West releases song with daughter North West & Diddy

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering changing her custody agreement with ex-husband Kanye West after he released a song featuring their eldest child, daughter North West with Diddy on it without her approval.

According to TMZ, the “Kardashians” star is seriously debating taking the hip-hop star who now goes by Ye to court to ask a judge to strip him of joint legal custody in light of the drama.

The exes, who wed in 2014, settled their divorce in 2022 and agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

West, now legally known as Ye ignored Kardashian’s strong objections and released a track titled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” prominently featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North.

The celebrity duo, who tied the knot back in 2014, officially finalized their divorce settlement in 2022. Under that agreement, they share joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

While physical custody has reportedly never been a major sticking point—sources claim the rapper rarely spends time with his children.

After Kanye’s controversial move, the joint legal custody has now become a battleground for the couple, which Ye predicted when he said he was ready to go to “war” with Kim.

Under their divorce terms, any conflicts over significant decisions involving their children require Kardashian and Ye to attend a private judicial hearing alongside their attorneys and a mediator.

When Kardashian learned of his plans to release the controversial track featuring North and embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs – who is accused of raping multiple men and women, she swiftly sought an emergency meeting to voice her vehement opposition.

Though Kardashian, her legal team, a mediator, and a judge convened as stipulated, Ye notably skipped the session.

He said he would refrain from dropping the disputed song despite his absence. Yet, just a day later, the rapper defiantly released the track to his followers on social media platform X, accompanying it with the shocking statement that men “make the final decision.”

Ye’s decision last weekend reportedly prompted Kardashian to seek a judge’s intervention to permanently curtail Ye’s involvement in parental decision-making.