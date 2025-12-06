Kimora Lee Simmons talks about being a ‘surrogate mom’ to Diddy’s twin daughters

Kimora Lee Simmons and Kim Porter were friends when the latter was alive. And though she is no more, Simmons, 50, recently revealed that she still has a connection with Porter’s family, as she’s a “surrogate mom” to the twin daughters that the late model shares with embattled music executive, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Per PEOPLE, Simmons opened up about being a mother to other children she did not birth during an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends. The veteran model and fashion designer made mention of Porter’s 18-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, saying that they were part of her kids “on the side.”

“I have my kids, and then I have kids on the side,” Simmons said on a lighter note. “I have a stepdaughter, well, an additional daughter. I have another son, bonus son, who’s on the show, Jaden, another one who’s just been with us for many, many years. One of my friends who passed away, Kim Porter, I have all of her kids. Even though some of them at adults, but some of them are 18, twins.”

Simmons was also asked if the Combs twins reach out to her. “Yeah, they’re with me. I just got off the phone with them! I’m a lot of people’s mom,” she replied.

Porter passed away on November 15, 2018, in her Los Angeles home. The coroner previously filed the model and actress' cause of death as "deferred" before updating it to lobar pneumonia.

Combs shares his son, Christian, 27, and twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, with Porter. He also has a son, Justin, 31, with stylist Misa Hylton and shares his daughter, Chance, 19, with Sarah Chapman. His seventh child, Love, was born in 2022. He shares her with model Dana Tran. Quincy, 34, whose mother is Porter, is Combs’ adopted child.

Simmons, on the other hand, shares daughters Aoki, 21, and Ming, 25, with her ex-husband Russell Simmons. She also has a son, Kenzo, 16, with ex Djimon Hounsou, while she shares a son Wolfe, 10, with Tim Leissner. Simmons is additionally a mother to an adopted son named Gary.