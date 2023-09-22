King Charles receives standing ovation after urging Ukraine to win war against Russia

King Charles got a big round of applause for his speech to the French Senate. In his speech, he urged Ukraine to win the war against Russia’s horrible invasion.

The speech talked about the serious problem of climate change and had parts in both French and English.

People were waiting to see if the King would respond to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision about achieving net zero.

However, the speech carefully chosen words to prevent any indirect criticism.

The King said that while the problem our planet is facing is big and serious, it is encouraging to see that our governments, people, and private companies are taking action.

Kings and queens listen to their advisors, so when they give a speech, they are expected to stay neutral on political issues.

However, it was definitely uncomfortable timing to have the prime minister suddenly change his stance on achieving net zero emissions at the same time as a state visit that prioritized environmental protection.

So it is possible that people will be watching closely for any disagreement on climate change between the government and the royal family.

In his speech, the King expressed his desire to strengthen and maintain the good relationship between France and Britain. He also wanted this relationship to focus on preserving the environment and supporting lasting development.

The King, who glanced around the fancy meeting room and appeared touched by the long clapping, mentioned how Britain and France came together during war as an inspiration for working together in current battles.

In addition to climate change, he mentioned the conflict in Ukraine as a fight for democracy and freedom because of the unexpected aggression happening on our continent.

The King said in French that we are united and determined for Ukraine to succeed and for our cherished freedoms to win.

The King mentioned that his mother, who has passed away, really loved France. He talked about the strong friendship between France and our country.

The speech was serious and didn’t have many jokes, but people liked it, especially because the King used a lot of French.

Malcolm Massey, a French language expert from the Babbel app, said that the King’s French pronunciation was good and he had a decent accent.

In a rainy Paris, he will later go to another famous place called Notre Dame. He will see how they are fixing the cathedral after it was badly damaged in a fire.

There was a meeting with famous sports players like Didier Drogba from Chelsea football team. Queen Camilla started a prize for literature between England and France.

At a gathering in the French national library, she informed the attendees that she had been a student in Paris 60 years ago.

On the last day of the three-day trip, the King and Queen will be going to see environmental projects in Bordeaux.