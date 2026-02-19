KING CHARLES RESPONDS TO ANDREW MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS



King Charles III has expressed his “deepest concern” following the arrest of his younger brother, Prince Andrew, born Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over suspicion of misconduct in public office.





In an official statement, the monarch said he had learned of the news with “the deepest concern” and emphasized that a full, fair and proper process must now follow.

He stated that the matter would be investigated in an appropriate manner by the relevant authorities and reaffirmed that they have the Royal Family’s “full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”





The King made it clear that “the law must take its course”, adding that, as the process continues, it would not be appropriate for him to comment further on the matter. In the meantime, he said that he and his family would continue carrying out their duty and service to the public.