King Combs says Diddy could be released in time for the holidays

Though Sean “Diddy” Combs is scheduled to complete his federal prison sentence in June 2028, his son, King Combs, recently said that the embattled music executive could be released in time for the holidays.

King, 27, provided an update on his father’s condition while talking to TMZ at LAX. When asked if he spoke to his father often, King answered in the affirmative.

King also later stated that his father was “doing good” and he was going to be home “soon.” Elsewhere in their conversation, the Diddy Free rapper said his father could even be home before the holidays when he was asked if they were going to do anything special during Thanksgiving or Christmas to honor him.

Combs, 56, is serving his 50-month conviction at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey. The Bad Boy Records founder was handed the punishment after a jury found him guilty of prostitution-related charges. Judge Arun Subramanian also fined him $500,000 and ordered five years of supervised release at a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Friday, October 3. Combs had faced up to 20 years behind bars.

Combs was initially expected to complete his federal prison sentence on May 8, 2028. But inmate records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons indicate that his release date has now been extended to June 4, 2028, PEOPLE reported.

The reason behind the extension of Combs’ release date could not be established. But it came in the wake of the 56-year-old allegedly violating some rules in the low-security prison.

Combs had been in the low-security prison for just a few days when TMZ reported that he was allegedly caught drinking homemade alcohol. But Combs’ family spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, denied the claim.

“Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day,” Engelmayer told the entertainment news outlet in a statement.

“As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there—most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose.”

The 56-year-old’s family similarly denied the initial report in a statement they shared on his official X account.

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family,” the statement said.

Combs’ other prison violation had to do with him allegedly making a three-person call on November 3, which is prohibited, CBS News reported.

“He is in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library,” Engelmayer explained to PEOPLE in a statement. “The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate.”

Combs was initially arrested by federal agents on September 16, 2024, and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, who entered a not-guilty plea, was previously held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Combs has maintained his innocence, and his lawyers are reportedly planning to appeal his conviction.