Zulu King Misuzulu Fears for His Life Amid Assassination Threat, Appeals to President Cyril Ramaphosa After Protection Security is Reduced

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has urgently appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa after his Presidential Protection Services security detail was reportedly reduced.

The move has sparked widespread concern, with the King fearing for his safety and even raising the specter of potential assassination.



This development comes amid ongoing tensions and previous security concerns within the royal household, News24 reveals.

Social Media Erupts Over Royal Security Debate

The reduction in the King’s security detail has ignited a fiery debate on social media. While some have criticized the government for failing to protect the monarch, others have questioned why the King, who receives substantial financial support from the state, does not invest in private security.

However, not all reactions were sympathetic. Some questioned the necessity of extensive security.

Here are some of the reactions;

@bxnzow;

A king gets protection wherever he goes by his people automatically, this thing of 24 bodyguards is nonsense.

@njabulo_success;

A King that ask for protection from a president is a clown king 🤣🤣

@Tselekane;

Wait don’t u have amabhuto? You also get paid the highest amongst all kings. Pay for ur own security

@Mufasa2030;

Our king needs to be protected

By all means necessary

What would it say about us if we fail such a simple task

Previous Security Concerns Resurface

This is not the first time King Misuzulu has expressed concerns about his safety. In September 2024, he raised alarms over a senior officer from the Presidential Protection Services assigned to him. In a letter to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, the King requested the officer’s immediate removal, citing serious safety concerns related to “this official being around my presence and the royal households.”

Additionally, the King voiced disappointment over the unexplained withdrawal of the Counter-Assault Team, emphasizing the need for an investigation into these security lapses.

A History of Security Controversies

The current situation echoes past controversies surrounding the King’s protection. In 2021, reports surfaced that the South African Police Service had withdrawn security services for the monarch. However, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo denied these claims, stating that royal protection is based on ongoing threat assessments and had not been withdrawn.