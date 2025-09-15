King Misuzulu kaZwelithini warns against attacks on Zulu culture





King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has issued a strong warning to those who attack or undermine Zulu culture, saying such actions are harmful and mislead the nation.





Speaking during a Reed Dance event in Ophongolo, the king emphasized the importance of respecting and preserving the traditions that define the Zulu nation.





He stressed that attempts to distort or criticize Zulu practices not only weaken cultural identity but also threaten the cohesion of the community.





The king urged all South Africans to approach Zulu customs with understanding and respect, highlighting the need for unity and cultural pride in a modern society.