King Misuzulu To Marry Third Wife Queen Nomzamo In Traditional Ceremony

The Zulu nation is poised for a momentous celebration as His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, prepares for his traditional union with Queen Nomzamo Myeni. The ceremony, an umgcagco, is scheduled to take place next Sunday at the kwaKhangela royal palace in Nongoma, a confirmation that has set the province abuzz with anticipation. This union will mark the King’s third marriage, solidifying Queen Nomzamo’s place within the royal household.

The announcement was delivered authoritatively by Prince Gibizizwe Zulu, who conveyed the monarch’s direct wishes to the public.

“The king has asked me to announce to the nation that he is going to have umgcagco with his wife kaMyeni at kwaKhangela on November 9,” the Prince stated. He extended a heartfelt invitation to all, urging, “The nation must come in their numbers to witness the ceremony and celebrate with their king.”

This call is expected to draw vast crowds to the northern KwaZulu-Natal town, showcasing enduring support for the monarchy.

A Rocky Path to the Royal Altar

The road to this wedding has been anything but smooth. An initial ceremony planned for late January was abruptly postponed, a decision that spawned intense public speculation. At the time, the King had entered a period of seclusion to pray for the nation, coinciding with the First Fruits ceremony. The delay was further complicated by the King’s concurrent divorce proceedings from another wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, who had legally challenged the new union. She had argued that marrying Queen Nomzamo while still technically married to her would constitute bigamy. However, a source close to the palace noted, “They have since reconciled, which has allowed the King’s plans to proceed.”

The uncertainty deepened dramatically when a confidential letter was leaked, purportedly from the King, instructing provincial officials to withdraw Queen Nomzamo’s security detail and state benefits. This led to her conspicuous absence from royal events for a period, with many commentators speculating the relationship had reached its end. Reflecting on the tense period, a royal insider shared,

“It was a test of faith for the Myeni family, but the King followed protocol to mend the rift.”

Royal Traditions Mend Fissures

In a decisive move to reaffirm his commitment, the King dispatched a delegation to the Myeni family with a symbolic cow to appease them, a traditional act of reconciliation known as ukukhuza. This gesture successfully smoothed over the tensions, and Queen Nomzamo soon returned to her place at the King’s side during public ceremonies.

“The offering of the cow was crucial,” the insider explained. “It showed respect and a sincere desire to move forward with the marriage as originally intended.”

Despite this reconciliation and the impending nuptials, the King has also been linked to a fourth prospective wife, Princess Sihle Mdluli from Mpumalanga, indicating the dynamic and complex nature of the modern Zulu monarchy continues to evolve.