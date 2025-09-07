King Mswati accused of securing R10 billion US deal to house dangerous criminals

Mswati accused of securing R10 billion US deal to house dangerous criminals





King Mswati III of eSwatini faces allegations of accepting a R10 billion ($500 million) deal with the United States to detain deported dangerous criminals, a move critics warn could threaten regional security within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).





According to a report by The Swaziland News, corroborated by The New York Times and other international outlets, the agreement was reportedly signed by Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini without consultation with Parliament, Cabinet, or the Office of the Attorney General.





The deal which see eSwatini house dangerous individuals deported from the U.S., including criminals convicted of murder, sexual assault and violent crimes.





Five deportees arrived in July 2025 under this arrangement, with eSwatini initially promising short-term detention. Documents suggest, however, that the kingdom may host up to 150 individuals for additional payments exceeding $10 million.





Acting Government Spokesperson Thabile Mdluli defended the bilateral relations, noting the “meticulous care” taken in agreements with the U.S. Meanwhile, King Mswati’s spokesperson Percy Simelane previously denied royal involvement, though emerging reports indicate the monarch was fully aware.





Civil society organizations, such as the Swaziland Solidarity Network, criticized the deal as “human trafficking disguised as deportation,” while opposition figures warned of the risks to the kingdom’s limited resources.





South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, through DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, expressed concern over the potential impact on South Africa’s national security due to porous borders.



The deal has ignited calls within SADC for transparency and review, highlighting the tension between eSwatini’s international engagements and regional stability.