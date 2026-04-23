“King Mswati might never be allowed to travel to Taiwan again as China gradually takes action by stopping Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te from visiting Eswatini,” editor Zweli Martin Dlamini tells SABC.





BY MUSA MDLULI

Swaziland News,23rd April 2026



MBABANE: Swaziland News editor Zweli Martin Dlamini told the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Channel Africa Radio on Wednesday afternoon that, King Mswati might never be allowed to visit Taiwan again as China gradually takes action to enforce the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2758 of 1971 that recognized the “One China” Principle.



The editor was interviewed after China allegedly stopped Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te from visiting Eswatini for the King Mswati’s forty (40) years on the Throne celebration to take place on Friday at the Somhlolo National Stadium, the editor told SABC that, China “has a diplomatic plan to isolate Eswatini for undermining its Sovereignty”, three (3) African countries were lobbied not to allow the Taiwan President’s aircraft to fly over their air spaces.



But the Swaziland News editor stated that, what happened to the Taiwan President might happen to Mswati should he attempt to travel to Taiwan as “China ‘silently’ lobbies African countries to ensure that it’s Sovereignty is not undermined”.



But apart from the travel restrictions, Dlamini said Eswatini might soon face isolation challenges even on issues of trade particularly because, all African countries including the neighboring South Africa and Mozambique are key China’s diplomatic allies.



King Mswati has been undermining China’s Sovereignty by recognizing the Taiwan Province as an independent State.

https://swazilandnews.co.za/articles/34293