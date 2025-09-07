KITWE HOSTS THRILLING UPND RALLY TO CELEBRATE 4 YEARS IN POWER



The United Party for National Development (UPND) held a rally at Changanamai grounds in Kwacha, Kitwe, to celebrate four years in power. The event brought together 32 distinguished guests from various wards, 5 constituencies, and district officials within Kitwe.





The rally served as a platform for the party to reflect on its achievements and outline its vision for the future. President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership was reaffirmed, with the party endorsing him as their sole candidate for the 2026 general election and changed his name to KING BALLY.





The event was graced by District Chairman Hon. Mwango Mundashi who is also current deputy Mayor of Kitwe and Councilor for Riverside ward and his entourage together with Kwacha Honourable MP Abel Charles Mulenga,showcased the party’s commitment to engaging with its supporters and stakeholders, highlighting the progress made under President Hichilema’s administration.





The UPND remains focused on delivering on its promises and building a brighter future for the people.



KITWE DISTRICT UPND MT