KITWE RECEIVES K1.8 MILLION UNDER THE COMPULSORY SCHOOL FEEDING INITIATIVE.



Kitwe District Education Board Secretary Christopher Nyungila, has disclosed that the district has received a total of K1.8 million meant for the procurement of food supplies under the compulsory school feeding initiative for the first quarter of 2025.





He further stressed that the funds, if prudently utilized, will go a long way in reducing the high absence rate among learners in school, often triggered by hunger as most children are sent to school on an empty stomach.





Mr. Nyungila, added that his office will not hesitate to evoke the law on teachers found mismanaging food supplies meant for children.





And Mr. Nyungila, also emphasized the importance of community involvement in the implementation of the feeding programme, urging parents, guardians, and local leaders to take an active role in monitoring the distribution and usage of the food supplies which he said, would enhance transparency and accountability in schools.





He further reaffirmed his office’s commitment towards ensuring that no child in the district is denied access to quality education.