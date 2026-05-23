KOMBE KALICHELELA GOES UNOPPOSED AS MAZABUKA MAYOR

United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Mayoral Candidate Kelvin Muleya has been declared Mayor-Elect after going unopposed

Byta FM Zambia Mazabuka based Journalist reports that Muleya, popularly known as “Kombe Kalichelela,” went unopposed after no other candidate filed nominations before the close of the nomination period.

Mazabuka District Electoral Officer, Judith Mukwita Maambo declared him duly elected at the closure of nominations.