Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Launches High-Speed Rail Upgrade Project at Konkola Underground Mine





Chingola, Zambia – July 22, 2025



Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc has officially launched a significant high-speed rail upgrade project at its Konkola underground mine in Chililabombwe, Zambia.





The initiative aims to boost copper ore tramming capacity from 850,000 tons per annum to 1.5 million tons per annum, supporting the company’s long-term production goals.





The project involves upgrading approximately 5,934 meters of underground rail infrastructure and will be executed in three phases, starting at the 875m level at No. 4 Shaft.





Completion is targeted for April 2026. Leading rail infrastructure specialists Flint Rail Projects have been engaged to execute the upgrades.



KCM Chief Operating Officer Malcolm Mewett highlighted the significance of the project, emphasizing that Konkola Mine hosts one of the richest copper orebodies in the world. The upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the mine’s production capacity and contribute to Zambia’s economic growth.





The project was officially launched by Vedanta Group CEO Deshnee Naidoo during her visit to the mine on July 2, 2025, underscoring the company’s commitment to investing in its Zambian operations.





About Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc



Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc is one of the largest copper producers in Zambia, owned by Vedanta Resources (79.4%) and ZCCM-IH (20.6%). The company operates mining and processing plants located in four districts: Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kitwe, and Nampundwe.





With an investment pledge of over $1 billion by Vedanta, KCM envisages unlocking key operations such as the Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP) in Chililabombwe and increasing production to 300,000 tonnes of copper per year by 2030.



Contact:

Victoria Kabwe Zimba

Acting Public Relations.