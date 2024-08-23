KOSWE’S ADVICE TO MUZALA



Sir, always remember that you are Zambian before anything and you have no choice; the only other choice you have is a choice to fail and prematurely end your career.



Your alleged refusal to fly the Zambian flag yesterday is a regrettable action which can lead to your downfall.



Your action yesterday is like that of an uncultured boy who if the father has struggled and failed to provide a meal for that particular moment, then the boy disowns his father and opts to use the surname of his friend’s father who invited him for lunch.



You don’t handle life like that and you don’t disown your father in that uncultured manner.



Not too long ago, you are the same Muzala who received the Presidential Award at State House, an honour which not even your biological father was privileged to receive in his life time.



As if that is not enough, the President further went off his way and assured the nation that he was going to personally support you grow your talent by sponsoring you to go and acquire more skills in your athletic career in the US.



We don’t want to talk about how government has supported you in the past to reach where you are now. Even if government was struggling to meet your expectations, Country comes first.



You are a Zambian 🇿🇲 before anything and your handlers misleading you will soon run away from you after ruining your career.



ADIDAS has come and will soon go but Zambia will always be there until the end of time.



Actually, you are lucky that you are misbehaving like this in the UPND government where there is order. If it was in PF, you were going to lose your passport and that was going to mark the end of you. You were going to be running along Rind Road in Lusaka, or around Kuku Grounds in Chawama alone just to keep fit as you were not going to have access to fly out of the country again to go and compete at international level.



So Sir, your handlers shouldn’t be using sexual feelings to think, let them use their brains. They will ruin your career and it’s you and your family who will suffer.



For today, Koswe will end here!