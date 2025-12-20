Kris Jenner says grandson Tatum communicates with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr

Reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner has sparked conversations online after saying she believes her grandson, Tatum, can communicate with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

The 70-year-old made the revelation on a recent episode of The Kardashians while visiting her daughter Kylie Jenner’s home, which the family jokingly (and nervously) discussed as possibly being haunted.

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick were also present when the conversation took a deeper, emotional turn.

According to Khloé, three-year-old Tatum once said he wanted to “call Honey” — a nickname Kris says no one ever taught him.

Kylie, visibly surprised, asked if Tatum actually calls Kris “Honey.” Khloé confirmed it, adding that no one had ever used that name around him.

That’s when Kris connected the dots.

She explained that “Honey” was exactly what her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., used to call her when he was alive.

Things became even more emotional when Kris revealed that Tatum didn’t just say the name — he described Robert.

She said Tatum told her a full story, describing his grandfather as funny, and even said he was crying.

When Kris asked why, Tatum reportedly replied, “Because he loves you,” while pointing to her face.

In a confessional, an emotional Kris described the experience as extraordinary.

She said it’s difficult to ignore a three-year-old talking about detailed interactions with a grandfather he never met, adding that Tatum sometimes says goodnight to Robert as if he’s right there in the room.

Robert Kardashian Sr., a prominent attorney best known for being part of O.J. Simpson’s defence team, died from oesophageal cancer in September 2003 at the age of 59, just two months after his diagnosis.

While some viewers see the moment as deeply spiritual, others remain sceptical. Still, the family’s reaction made it clear that the experience felt very real to them.