BREAKING: Kristi Noem’s Husband Caught Living Secret “Crossdressing Fetish” Double Life Online





Kristi Noem’s already turbulent time in the spotlight has taken another deeply personal hit after a bombshell report revealed that her husband Bryon has been leading a secret online life as a crossdressing fetish participant, allegedly spending tens of thousands of dollars on adult performers.





The Daily Mail obtained hundreds of messages tied to Bryon Noem, 56, who reportedly operated under the fake name “Jason Jackson” while engaging in a fetish community centered around what participants call “bimbofication,” which involves roleplaying as a hypersexualized, Barbie-like figure complete with exaggerated curves and skintight clothing.





Photos published by the outlet showed Bryon stuffing balloons into a tight shirt to simulate a large chest while posing with a pouty expression. Messages reviewed by reporters showed him complimenting women on their bodies and asking whether they’d consider augmenting their appearance further.





A PayPal account connected to “Jason Jackson” showed repeated payments between $500 and $1,000, with the total allegedly reaching around $25,000 across PayPal and Cash App combined.





One model told the Mail she accidentally pocket-dialed “Jason” and heard a voicemail greeting for “Noem Insurance,” Bryon’s South Dakota-based business. When she searched the name, she immediately recognized Kristi Noem.





Bryon reportedly acknowledged having a wife and family during these exchanges. “He’d say, ‘I love my wife, I want to get better.’ Then he’d disappear, come back, and start again,” one woman recalled.





A spokesperson for Kristi Noem said she was “devastated” and “blindsided” by the report, asking for privacy and prayers. The revelations arrive at a particularly painful moment for the recently ousted Homeland Security secretary, whose public image has long been anchored in Christian faith and traditional family values. In a 2022 interview, Kristi described the Noems as a “transparent family” and an “open book.”



