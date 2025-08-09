Kuda Tagwirei Finally Co-Opted into ZANU PF Central Committee

ZANU PF has added some new faces to its Central Committee, aiming to boost the party’s leadership ahead of future challenges. Among those co-opted are Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Polite Kambamura, well-known businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, and three others: Christine Gwati, Joseph Serima, and Collen Ndebele.

Chinamasa Confirms Tagirwei and 4 Others Co-Opted into Zanu PF Central Committee

The party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, confirmed the move, explaining that the Politburo gave the green light during its 30 July 2025 meeting. These new members still need to be formally approved by the Central Committee at their next gathering.

Different provinces played a role in recommending the new leaders. Mashonaland West put forward Kambamura, Matabeleland North chose Gwati, Serima, and Ndebele, while Harare province backed Tagwirei. The process followed party rules closely. Harare’s Provincial Coordinating Committee made their recommendation back in March, and the nomination passed through key party meetings without any objections.

“There was no objection in the Politburo meeting to the recommendation by the Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee,” said Chinamasa. “When the 385th Ordinary Session of the Politburo sat on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the co-option by Harare province was confirmed.”

Central Committee Set to Officially Adopt New Members

Chinamasa highlighted that the Politburo was unanimous in confirming all these co-options, setting the stage for their official adoption. The Central Committee, which is ZANU PF’s top decision-making body outside of its Congress, now welcomes these fresh additions.

This reshuffle signals a tightening of the party’s leadership ranks as ZANU PF prepares for upcoming political battles and administrative duties. The inclusion of these figures, especially a high-profile businessman like Tagwirei, points to a strategic move to strengthen influence and control in key sectors.