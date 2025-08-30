KULAMBA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY HEIGHTENS AS PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HEADS TO KATETE





August 29, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Katete, Eastern Province, to grace this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people.





Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri confirmed the development during a press briefing at his office this morning.



Mr. Phiri said President Hichilema will return to Lusaka immediately after the ceremony.





He disclosed that Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera will be in attendance.



He further announced that Mozambican President Daniel Chapo will be represented by five government officials.





Mr. Phiri added that President Hichilema will be accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.





The Provincial Minister has since urged motorcyclists to observe road safety rules in view of the rising number of accidents caused by speeding, overloading, and failure to wear helmets.





Mwine Lubemba, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba-speaking people, is already in Katete, Eastern Province, enjoying the famous mouse delicacy.





The Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people of Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia is held every last Saturday of August in Katete to pay homage to their chief, Kalonga Gawa Undi.



TFN