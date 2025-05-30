Kulima tower bus station endorses HH for 2026



KULIMA Tower Bus Station Drivers have thrown its full support behind President Hakainde Hichilema, declaring their intention to back him for the 2026 and 2031 presidential elections.





Speaking to journalists this morning, Kulima Tower bus drivers chairperson, Nicholas Banda said he believes that President Hichilema’s leadership and vision are exactly what Zambia needs to continue its progress and development.





Banda cited the end of cadre-based intimidation in the station as a major reason for their endorsement.



Banda highlighted President Hichilema’s positive impact, citing the Free Education Policy and the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway as examples of his administration’s dedication to improving the lives of Zambians.





“We have seen significant improvements in education and infrastructure which are a testament to Hichilema’s commitment to ensuring that all Zambian children have access to a quality education, regardless of their background,” he said.



Phiri affirmed that Hichilema is the solution that Zambia needs for a prosperous future.





He further announced that the station will offer commuters including pregnant women, the disabled, the aged as well as those born in June free rides in a gesture to celebrate President Hichilema’s birthday which falls on June 4, 2025.





He stated that drivers are showing their support for Hichilema’s relentless efforts to end the social problems that the country has experienced in the past.





Banda revealed that providing a photocopy of the National Registration Card (NRC) or a birth certificate would facilitate the identification process for the intended recipients of the free rides.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba May 29, 2025