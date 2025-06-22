KUMWESU BUSINESS ANALYSIS: ZAMBIA’S INFORMAL GOLD ECONOMY – OPPORTUNITY OR ESCAPING FORTUNE?



Zambia is sitting on a gold mine — quite literally. Districts like Mufumbwe, Kasempa, and Vubwi have become hotspots for artisanal gold mining, with reports of several tonnes of gold being extracted and trafficked informally over the last few months. These activities are intensifying by the day, yet little of the precious metal is making its way into the formal economy.





The situation is alarming, especially as Zambia grapples with mounting external debt exceeding $21 billion, a fluctuating kwacha, and tight fiscal space. Experts and stakeholders argue that gold, if properly accounted for and managed, could become a strategic asset for stabilizing the economy and even contributing to a future sovereign wealth fund.





At the center of this growing concern is the complete lack of control and traceability. Gold mined by local communities is being smuggled out of the country through unguarded border points and sold to foreign buyers operating in the shadows. The state is left with zero tax revenue, no export records, and no addition to national reserves.





What’s even more concerning is that these mining rushes are pulling skilled labor from formal sectors. Carpenters, plumbers, and even agricultural workers are abandoning their trades in favor of gold hunting. This trend, if unchecked, could further strain sectors like construction, infrastructure, and rural farming.





Many are calling for immediate government intervention, but not necessarily through new laws. Instead, there are practical proposals on the table: make the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) a direct and permanent gold buyer in mining areas. Set up mobile buying units, offer transparent rates, and eliminate red tape to give artisanal miners a formal alternative to black market players.





Stakeholders are urging the government to leverage existing institutions such as NAPSA, ZCCM-IH, and majority-owned rural banks like NATSAVE. These entities, already embedded in local economies, can serve as licensed BoZ agents tasked with buying gold directly from miners under standard, accountable procedures.





There is also increasing support for a “don’t ask, don’t tell” model a no-questions approach in the short term that allows miners to sell gold without fear of criminalization, provided they sell only to state-recognized buyers. This would significantly reduce illegal trade while the government works on longer-term formalization strategies.





The policy vacuum is evident. Artisanal miners are operating in remote areas with little to no state presence, no geological data support, and no access to formal finance. This environment is ripe for exploitation, smuggling, and even cross-border theft, especially as neighboring markets offer better returns in cash and goods.





Even more worrying is that other minerals like red mercury and timber are reportedly being smuggled alongside gold. This paints a larger picture of a mineral-rich economy bleeding assets in the absence of strong governance, clear policies, and enforcement.





While some analysts caution that even full gold regularization may not completely offset Zambia’s external debt, they agree that the local economic impact could be transformative. Just injecting $1 million into a rural district like Mufumbwe through formal gold purchases could uplift households, support schools, and stimulate micro-enterprise development.



Critically, the country cannot wait for a perfect “Formula 1” system. Stakeholders advocate for a “Vitz approach” a lean, fast-starting model using what’s already available. It’s about moving quickly with simple tools before gold reserves are depleted or captured by powerful foreign actors with better machinery and deeper political reach.





There’s also a geopolitical angle. Gold is a hard currency reserve asset, and countries with significant reserves enjoy stronger negotiating positions with global financial institutions. Zambia could use its gold not just for revenue, but for building financial credibility on the global stage.





The question is no longer whether there’s gold in Zambia it’s whether Zambia will act fast enough to claim it. With proper coordination, smart enforcement, and inclusive buying systems, the country can turn its informal gold economy into a pillar of national growth and long-term prosperity.



By Kumwesu Business Desk | June 22, 2025

