Kunene confirms he was present during DJ Sumbody murder suspect arrest





Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene has confirmed to eNCA that he was at Katiso “KT” Molefe’s Sandton home during Molefe’s arrest yesterday, July 21, 2025, in connection with DJ Sumbody’s murder.





Kunene said he was there to accompany journalists for an interview and that Molefe was aware of the visit.





Kunene was not arrested and left after providing a statement to police.