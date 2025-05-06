KUTI WAPAPA MWE! THIS CHABINGA ISSUE OPENS UP NEW STANDARD BY UPND- Mutotwe Kafwaya

LUNTE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes::::



KUTI WAPAPA MWE! THIS CHABINGA ISSUE OPENS UP NEW STANDARD BY UPND.



Today I read a statement which is said to have been signed by Mulambo Haimbe; the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.





In this statement, Mulambo distances government from Chabingas position on diplomats. Which position Chabinga established during his presser. The position of government to distance itself from Chabinga foreign policy has confused me. My confusion is arising from a numbers of issues. Below I explain the source of my confusion;





In the statement, Mulambo recognizes Chabinga as the leader of opposition Patriotic Front. This now makes us clear about government position on PF and it’s leadership. Sadly this recognition comes at the back of a court decision which handed PF back to Miles Sampa.





Chabinga is in an alliance with UPND. He has endorsed HH for presidency in 2026. He is a close friend of the UPND. He speaks well for HH and his government to boost his chances of retaining the power to govern in 2026.





Why then has UPND distanced itself from Chabingas views? Could this imply that Chabinga is being applied conveniently? Why would Chabinga, a UPND alliance partner issue a policy statement on diplomats which is not cleared by the anchor alliance partner UPND? What is the level of discipline in the UPND alliance in that regard?





Why was Chabingas presser accorded state television ZNBC to broadcast his statement if his alliance partner UPND was not in agreement with it? Why has it taken so long for Chabingas alliance partners UPND government to distance itself from his statement? Has Chabingas view on diplomats became undesirable after the public outcry?





Let me just remind UPND that Chabinga contested 2021 elections on the Patriotic Front party. It therefore bothers me that UPND who have gone everywhere claiming that PF members are criminals can admit Chabinga into their alliance and indeed all those other MPs from PF who have since endorsed HH and have placed public support for HH and UPND.





Today the HH is calling loudly for dialogue with the opposition. Meanwhile the person they call leader of opposition PF is their friend. They have joined together in an alliance. Other opposition leaders such as Nevers Mumba and Wynter Kabimba have added to Milupi and Mutati in the alliance. The question then remains in my mind is, which opposition does HH want to dialogue with?





And perhaps what problems does HH want to solve with those opposition leaders which he and his current alliance partners have failed to solve?



I will stop here.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK05.05.202S