Kuwait Issues High Alert as Air Defenses Respond to Missile and Drone Threats



Kuwaiti military authorities have issued a high-level security alert after air defense systems were activated to intercept incoming missiles and drones during the early hours of the morning.





In an emergency statement, Kuwait’s armed forces urged citizens and residents to strictly follow official safety instructions and remain on high alert amid the ongoing security situation. Initial reports indicated no confirmed casualties or injuries.





According to U.S. military-linked sources, the projectiles were allegedly launched by Iran in response to recent American strikes targeting drone infrastructure and a ground control station in Bandar Abbas earlier in the day.





The incident marks a sharp escalation in tensions across the Persian Gulf and is raising concerns that the fragile ceasefire framework between Washington and Tehran — reportedly in place since April — may be close to collapse.





Regional monitoring channels are now describing the situation as an “Abnormal Situation” as fears grow over the possibility of a wider conflict spreading across Gulf states..