KUYA BEBELE SYNDROME: WHY ZAMBIA MUST BREAK THE CYCLE OF REMOVING LEADERS WITHOUT CHANGING THE NATION





Every five years, Zambia enters a familiar emotional ritual. We unite around one powerful phrase: “Kuya bebele!” (you must go). Governments are removed, celebrations erupt, and a new administration takes office carrying the hopes of millions, but after the songs fade and the dust settles, many citizens discover that their daily struggles remain largely unchanged. Poverty persists. Youth unemployment continues. Economic opportunities remain limited. Then the same phrase returns once more KUYA BEBELE!





The truth we must confront is that Zambia will not be transformed by changing leaders alone. Leadership matters, but sustainable national development requires something deeper: a disciplined and productive citizenry, strong institutions, long term thinking, and a culture of hard work.

Nations do not become prosperous because they perfect the art of removing presidents. They prosper when their people commit themselves to building, creating, innovating, and protecting the national interest beyond political cycles.

Until we replace the KUYA BEBELE mentality with a Build Zambia mentality, we risk repeating the same story under different leaders. The time has come to stop asking only who must go, and start asking what each of us must do to make Zambia truly great.





Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)