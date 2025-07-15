Kwacha Appreciation Marks a Critical Turning Point – Consolidating Gains for Sustainable Growth



By Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka

Economist



The recent appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha represents a pivotal moment in the country’s macroeconomic trajectory. After a prolonged period of currency volatility, rising inflation, and constrained fiscal space, the upward movement of the local unit signals early recovery and growing investor confidence. More importantly, it provides a window of opportunity for Zambia to reinforce stability, implement structural reforms, and rebuild economic resilience.





From its peak levels of depreciation earlier in the year, the Kwacha has appreciated by over 20% against major trading currencies. This performance is primarily underpinned by improved foreign exchange liquidity, enhanced mining sector inflows, and investor optimism driven by the country’s progress on debt restructuring and macroeconomic reforms. The appreciation is further supported by the Bank of Zambia’s consistent monetary stance and government efforts to contain non-essential public expenditure.





Macroeconomic Transmission Effects Already Underway



The appreciation of the Kwacha has already begun transmitting positive effects through key macroeconomic channels:





1. Foreign Trade and Import Costs

A stronger currency directly reduces the Kwacha cost of imports, particularly fuel, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment, and inputs critical to agriculture and manufacturing. For an economy with high import dependency, the reduction in import bills will ease pressures on firms’ cost structures and help reduce cost-push inflation in coming months.





2. Debt Servicing and Fiscal Relief

Zambia’s external debt portfolio is largely denominated in foreign currencies. Currency appreciation, therefore, lowers the local currency burden of external debt service, freeing up fiscal space for social and capital expenditures. This is a critical development in restoring budget credibility and supporting growth-enhancing investments.





3. Household Welfare and Real Incomes

As businesses replenish inventories at more favourable exchange rates, a reduction in retail prices for imported consumer goods is expected within the next one to two months. Lower inflation will help restore household purchasing power and mitigate real income erosion, particularly among low- and middle-income groups.





4. Market Sentiment and Capital Flows

Exchange rate stability has improved investor sentiment, reducing currency risk premiums and enhancing Zambia’s attractiveness to both portfolio and direct investors. This can support the recovery of capital markets and improve access to foreign investment financing, especially in infrastructure, manufacturing, and renewable energy.





Commendation of Macroeconomic Policy Coordination



The performance of the Kwacha is a direct reflection of effective policy coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities. The Ministry of Finance has exercised fiscal restraint and demonstrated transparency in public accounts, while the Bank of Zambia has maintained a tight monetary policy stance consistent with inflation targeting and currency stability.





The recent restructuring of external debt under the Common Framework has also played a vital role in restoring credibility with creditors and multilateral institutions, thereby improving access to concessional financing and reducing exchange rate speculation.





Furthermore, enhanced mining sector compliance with export proceeds repatriation requirements has significantly improved foreign exchange availability.





A Strategic Call for Reserve Diversification Through Gold



While the current appreciation is a positive development, it is critical that Zambia uses this opportunity to build long-term buffers against future external shocks. One strategic recommendation is the accelerated accumulation of gold as part of the country’s foreign reserves.





Gold serves as a countercyclical asset and a hedge against global financial volatility and currency devaluation. With over 500 artisanal and small-scale gold mining licenses issued, Zambia is well positioned to enhance its gold reserve strategy. The Bank of Zambia should strengthen its domestic gold purchasing program, ensure transparent pricing mechanisms, and invest in local refining capacity to retain more value within the domestic economy.





Incorporating gold reserves alongside traditional foreign currency holdings can significantly enhance reserve adequacy, increase monetary policy flexibility, and reduce dependence on a single commodity or bilateral currency support.



The Outlook: Managing Expectations and Institutionalizing Stability

While the appreciation of the Kwacha is promising, policymakers must manage expectations prudently. Short-term gains can only be sustained through continued policy consistency and institutional strengthening.





The following areas are critical going forward:



– Maintaining fiscal discipline and avoiding election-related expenditure overruns.



– Deepening domestic revenue mobilization without stifling productive sectors.



– Promoting local content and export diversification, particularly in agriculture, tourism, and services.





– Accelerating structural reforms in public procurement, energy pricing, and state-owned enterprises to enhance fiscal space and efficiency.



– Ensuring monetary policy remains forward-looking, guided by inflation and exchange rate dynamics rather than political pressures.





Responsible Pricing and Ethical Business Practice



I urge the private sector to respond responsibly to the macroeconomic improvements. As new inventories are procured at a stronger exchange rate, businesses must revise their pricing models downward to reflect reduced costs.



Maintaining prices at artificially high levels while exchange rates improve undermines consumer welfare and erodes trust in the private sector. Business ethics must align with national development goals.





Conclusion: Staying the Course



The appreciation of the Kwacha is a strong signal that Zambia’s economy is stabilizing. It is a result of deliberate policy choices, international cooperation, and market discipline. However, sustaining this momentum requires continued focus, prudent leadership, and a long-term vision.





Zambia is at a strategic inflection point. With the right mix of fiscal prudence, monetary discipline, strategic reserve management, and responsible private sector behaviour, we can convert current gains into a foundation for sustained, inclusive, and resilient economic growth.