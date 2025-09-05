KWACHA CONSTITUENCY RESIDENTS DESCRIBE JOE MALANJI’S JAIL SENTENCE UNFAIR.
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
The sentencing of former foreign affairs minister joseph malanji to four years imprisonment with hard labour has stirred mixed reactions among residents of kwacha constituency, following his conviction for possessing tainted property.
in separate interviews, residents described the judgment as unjust, arguing that mr. malanji had built his business profile long before entering politics.
beatrice kafwamba said the constituency was “in tears” over the ruling, noting that many were struggling to accept the outcome given the former minister’s continued contributions even after leaving office.
justin nsonge highlighted mr. malanji’s role in supporting livelihoods through community development initiatives, describing his generosity as a defining trait of his leadership in kitwe.
meanwhile, alice banda called for unity among opposition political players, expressing concern over what she termed the ongoing prosecution of senior political figures.
#SunFmTvNews
This why corruption in this country will be hard to eliminate, because it seems citizens don’t seem to find anything wrong with it as long they got something out of it. The case and resulting conviction of Mr. Joseph Malanji was not about whether he had businesses before going in to politics or not, but if the properties he possessed were genuinely aquired. Neither is it about whether he was helping a lot of people with his money, but it is about him failing to prove the money was genuinely his. Surely, what is so hard to understand about that?