KWACHA ENDED 2025 AMONG WORLD’S STRONGEST CURRENCIES- KAPATA



By: Agness Nakazwe



The Zambian kwacha closed 2025 as one of the world’s strongest-performing currencies, a development attributed largely to soaring global copper prices.





According to Ministry of Information and Media Director and spokesperson Henry Kapata, the kwacha’s appreciation was directly linked to copper prices rising sharply to near-record levels of about US$13,000 per tonne.





He explained that the surge was fuelled by tight global supply and increasing demand from electrification projects, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence–driven infrastructure.





By late December 2025, the kwacha had appreciated by 24% against the US dollar. On December 29, it strengthened further by 0.6% in a single trading session, reaching one of its strongest levels of the year.





Mr Kapata noted that as of December 31, the currency was trading at approximately K22.55 per dollar, reflecting relative stability at mid-market levels.

#SunFmTvNews