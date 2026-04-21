Kylie Jenner sued for racial and religious discrimination by former housekeeper

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is facing a lawsuit filed by a former housekeeper who alleges she was subjected to discrimination and harassment while working in her household.

According to legal documents filed in Los Angeles by Angelica Vasquez, the claimant said she began working at Jenner’s Beverly Hills residence on September 10, 2024, before being transferred a week later to her Hidden Hills home. She alleged that she reported to supervisors identified as Elsi and head housekeeper Patsy.

Vasquez claimed she was “treated with hostility and exclusion” from the start of her employment and was “subjected to severe and pervasive harassment” by supervisors and other staff members. She alleged she was “belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers” because of her race, national origin, and religious beliefs.

The claimant, who said she is Salvadoran and Catholic, alleged that she was told “Catholics are horrible people” and was mocked over her immigration status. She also claimed comments were made suggesting people of her background could be deported.

She further alleged that she was assigned the most difficult tasks, excluded from team activities, and routinely shouted at. In one instance, she claimed a supervisor threw hangers at her while reprimanding her.

Vasquez said the alleged treatment caused her anxiety and “symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder,” adding that her complaints were not addressed. She said she eventually resigned in August 2025.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for unpaid wages, emotional distress, and punitive compensation. Sources familiar with Jenner’s household, however, told TMZ that the claimant was a junior housekeeping employee who had attendance issues and other workplace concerns.

The allegations are primarily directed at members of Jenner’s staff and the handling of complaints, although Jenner is listed as a defendant in the case.