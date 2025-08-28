KZN Police Commissioner’s Associates Accused of Kidnapping Ballistics Expert in DJ Sumbody Murder Case

KZN Police Commissioner’s Associates Accused of Kidnapping Ballistics Expert in DJ Sumbody Murder Probe

A senior SAPS ballistics expert has made explosive claims that he was kidnapped by associates of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He says the group tried to force him into handing over sensitive forensic evidence linked to the DJ Sumbody murder investigation.

‘I Felt Like I Was On Trial’

According to The Sunday World, these startling claims were made by Captain Itumeleng Makgotloe, a senior SAPS ballistics expert, who has given a sworn statement to the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (IPID).

The matter is now set to be scrutinised at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry hearings next month.

According to Makgotloe, his ordeal began on 7 January while he was on leave and enjoying a braai with his family. A sergeant colleague called, insisting he urgently correct and sign a statement at Loate Police Station.

When he arrived, however, he was met by the sergeant and a group of armed men in civilian clothing, some carrying rifles.

“All their questions were about the Vereeniging and Bramley cases. They wanted to know, ‘Where are the reports? When will they be finished? Where are the case files?’ Their main concern was to have access to the case file,” Makgotloe said in his statement.

He described the three-hour interrogation as unlawful and compared it to being “grilled in a court of law as a suspect.”

Forced to Silverton Forensic Lab

The group later forced Makgotloe to accompany them to the SAPS Silverton Forensic Science Laboratory. Once inside, he was compelled to unlock his work computer and open files relating to two high-profile cases: the Vereeniging murder of engineer Armand Swart and the Bramley assassination of DJ Sumbody.

“Sergeant Mbele took one statement and said, ‘This is the statement I want,’” Makgotloe recalled.

The situation only ended when police officers stormed the office around 2 a.m., rescuing him from the ordeal.

Rogue Unit’s Desperate Hunt for Evidence

The Vereeniging and Bramley cases are at the centre of sprawling investigations involving suspected hitmen, corruption networks, and multiple murder dockets, including those of DJ Vintos and Don Tindleni, as well as the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Investigators believe ballistics evidence overseen by Makgotloe is the critical thread linking these cases together.

“This is why task force members allegedly went rogue,” one insider said, adding that access to these forensic reports could “make or break prosecutions.”

Laptop Seized Without Warrant

Despite his rescue, the ordeal did not end there. The following day, the same group reportedly returned during working hours and demanded Makgotloe’s laptop.

He protested that confiscating the device would compromise thousands of forensic reports in other serious cases. No warrant was shown, but the laptop was taken and only returned after two weeks.

Makgotloe has formally requested a full investigation into the matter.