KZN premier pushes for extension of Mkhwanazi’s contract





KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has voiced a strong desire to see the contract of provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi extended, citing his exceptional leadership in combating crime.





Speaking during a media interaction on the sidelines of a police raid in Durban today, Friday, Ntuli emphasized Mkhwanazi’s critical role as his current term nears its end.





Ntuli praised Mkhwanazi’s bold approach, particularly following the commissioner’s recent media briefing on July 6, where he exposed allegations of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service. “He’s doing an incredible job, and we need him to continue,” Ntuli said, highlighting how Mkhwanazi’s leadership has bolstered public confidence and community cooperation with the police.





The premier’s call for a contract extension underscores Mkhwanazi’s value to KZN’s ongoing fight against crime.