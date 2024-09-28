La Liga boss Tebas agrees with Man City’s Rodri’s on players striking over parked fixtures

President of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, has stated that he wouldn’t be shocked if players decided to strike due to the growing issue of fixture congestion, which he described as a “justified” concern.

The increase in UEFA’s club competitions and FIFA’s updated Club World Cup has resulted in this season being the longest in club history.

Rodri, a midfielder for Manchester City, has indicated that players are prepared to consider striking, with several prominent footballers echoing his sentiments about the potential for such unprecedented measures.

Tebas told ESPN: “Yes, it wouldn’t surprise me because we have reached certain limits that we need to say enough already with this situation.

“When you see players of the level of Rodri speaking out and other players backing him, my experience tells me you have to take it seriously. Otherwise you will find on the table a strike request. The players have a right to strike like any worker, they are free to do so.

“When you see these wake-up calls given [by players and leagues] that are somewhat justified, you need to pay attention and find solutions.”

Premier League managers Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta have sounded alarm bells over exhaustion, while Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he believes players would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant playing fewer games.

“This is a maths issue,” Tebas said. “Two plus two is four and you can’t make two plus two equal six.

“We are not thinking about the mental aspect of the players, who cannot withstand that rhythm of competition.

“FIFA organises the calendar and has to find solutions. It’s doing the calendar without even consulting others, let alone reaching an agreement which is what it should do.

“We believe that certain competitions have to be reduced and, in certain cases, eliminated.”

Tebas also spoke to ESPN about the possibility of playing a La Liga game in Miami in the near future.

LaLiga has been pushing to take a regular season game to the United States since 2018, but it needs the approval of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) as well as the United States’ soccer federations, UEFA and CONCACAF.

“It [a regular league game in Miami] will be played, but when it remains to be seen,” Tebas said. “We have to have an agreement with the federation in Spain.

The federation is still in a significant void [with a president having yet to be elected], and that is causing a delay for it to happen this season. “We will see if it can be done next season.

“We would look for a moment in the season where there is a perfect break to come and play in Miami, which is the place where we want to come.”

LaLiga is not considering staging a regular season game outside of Spain other than in the U.S.