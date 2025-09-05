LACK OF BLUE PRINT FOR OPPOSITION UNITY HAS UNLEASHED OPPORTUNISTS – DR M’MEMBE





SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says the lack of a blueprint for how the opposition will unite and field a single candidate in 2026 has unleashed opportunists seeking to be adopted.





In a statement, Thursday, Dr M’membe said most of those seeking adoption were behaving like gamblers in a casino. “Abracadabra! Public calls for the opposition to unite and field one presidential candidate in the August 13, 2026 elections are loud and clear. But these calls are not accompanied by a blueprint of how this unity should be forged and how this single opposition candidate should be selected.





It is left to the opposition to come up with a mechanism for achieving this. It would seem that this lack…



Newsdiggers