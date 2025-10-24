lack of voter protection to fully protect MCP votes during the election played a part for Chakwera to lose the elections – Lazarus Chakwera party

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has reaffirmed its support to its president, Lazarus Chakwera as the party is doing a post-electoral postmortem analysis on the party’s performance in the September 16 Elections.





MCP, Publicity Secretary, Jessie Kabwila told MIJ Online that the meeting took place on Thursday at its headquarters in Lilongwe and was chaired by Chakwera.





Kabwira said, one of the agendas of the meeting was to understand where things went wrong for them not to win the election.





She also noted that lack of voter protection to fully protect MCP votes during the election played a part for them to lose the election.





“As a party we are disappointed that we are now in opposition, that’s why we are doing a post-election postmortem analysis to understand where things went wrong and how we can bounce back into Government in 2030” Said Kabwila.





The meeting was attended by all MCP national executive committee members.

-Cedric Chithenga Nyoni-