Lady apologises after video of her attempting to twerk on her friend’s husband went viral

Esther, the woman who recently went viral for an incident at her friend’s wedding, has issued a public apology.

In a statement shared on social media, she clarified that she had no romantic intentions toward the groom and never meant any disrespect.

“Her husband has been a very loving man to me. He has been very kind and I simply wanted to dance with him. I didn’t know that what I did was going to be so wrong,” she said.

The incident gained widespread attention after the bride pushed Esther away when she attempted to dance with the groom.