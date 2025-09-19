LADY DID NOT SEE JOHN GENERAL’S M@NH00D ONLY CLAIMS TO HAVE “FELT IT”





ARRESTING OFFICER SHOCKS COURT: NO EVIDENCE TO PROVE JOHN GENERAL RAPED VICTIM





Drama unfolded in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court after the arresting officer admitted there is no solid clinical evidence to back the rape allegations leveled against Miracle Impact Ministries International overseer, Pastor John Nundwe, popularly known as John General.





Assistant Superintendent Wellington Fwelanga stunned the court when he revealed that medical tests did not support the rape charge. Even more startling, he disclosed that the complainant never actually saw the pastor’s manhood she only claimed to have “felt it.”





Nundwe stands accused of raping a Matero woman on November 22, 2023, allegedly having carnal knowledge of her without consent. But with the arresting officer’s testimony tearing holes in the case, serious questions are now hanging over the credibility of the accusations.





The case, presided over by Magistrate Amy Masoja Chilangwa, has left the courtroom and public sharply divided is this justice in motion, or a witch-hunt against the controversial preacher?