Lady visits male friend to pay her condolences over his father’s death, but his ‘pen’ rises to action even when he was crying, mourning his dad, she run

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to recount a disturbing yet bizarre experience with a male friend who attempted to initiate intimacy with her just hours after his father’s passing.

The incident, which the woman described as both shocking and darkly humorous, has sparked widespread reactions online.

According to the woman, identified as @reennee124 on TikTok, she received a tearful call from her friend informing her of his father’s death. Moved by concern, she immediately visited his home to offer condolences.

Upon arrival, she found her friend on the phone with his mother, while his younger sister was visibly distraught and crying over the loss.

The woman noted that her friend was also sobbing, stating, “Men hardly cry, so for him to be in that state, it really broke me.” She offered comfort by allowing him to rest his head on her shoulder.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when her friend’s behavior became inappropriate. While consoling him, she noticed him holding her “in a very funny way,” which made her uncomfortable.To her shock, she observed he had an erection.

According to her, she was able to escape after texting a friend to call her immediately which the friend did.

Despite the somber context, he went further, asking her to spend the night, reportedly saying, “I thought you were going to spend the night.”

Stunned and repulsed, the woman responded, “You dey find wetin you go pour grief on top of? Even if I ever wanted anything with you, not now. Your papa never even reach 24 hours for mortuary.”

She promptly left his home and blocked his contact on all platforms, expressing frustration and disbelief at his actions.