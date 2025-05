LAKE KARIBA WEEKLY LEVELS IN METRES





THE Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels 475.50m and 488.50m (with 0.70m freeboard) for hydropower generation.





The Lake level is steadily increasing due to corresponding increase in inflows on the mainstream Zambezi River, closing the period under review at 477.85m (16.34% usable storage) on 12th May 2025, compared to 477.40m (13.17% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.





From: 6 May 2025

To: 12 May 2025



Zambezi River Authority